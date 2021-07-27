Vaccination drive slows down due to shortage

The state had conducted a targeted special vaccination drive for persons involved in economic and commercial activities on Sunday.

After administering over three lakh doses each day in the past week, Covid vaccination drive slowed down on Monday due to vaccine shortage, with nearly 1.75 lakh doses administered across the state in the day.

Before beginning the vaccination sessions for the day, the state had a stock of around 3.5 lakh vaccine doses, according to state immunisation officer Nayan Jani.

The state had conducted a targeted special vaccination drive for persons involved in economic and commercial activities on Sunday. With limited stock of vaccine, priority is being given to second dose takers, said a state health department official, on condition of anonymity.

The deadline for those involved in commercial activities to get vaccinated is July 31. As per the official, a strategy is being worked out where a deadline will be given for second dose takers to get their dose.

In Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction, over 1,800 doses were administered at Pandit Deendayal Community Hall, and another 700-odd doses at Mangal Pandey Hall even as most urban and community health centres as well as school session sites did not administer a single dose on Monday, as per the CoWIN dashboard.

Swaminarayan Temple in Maninagar vaccination site administered 581 doses, while 385 doses were administered at the Ranip Community Hall, 368 at Rukshmaniben Bhavsar community hall, 326 at Tagore Hall and 324 doses at Joitaram Patel Hall.

In the AMC jurisdiction, 10,500 doses were administered on Monday against 34,000 to 52,000 doses administered each day last week.

Apart from government sites, some private hospitals, too, reported shortage of Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Shalby Hospital unit located near SG Highway kept its vaccination for Covishield suspended on Monday where an official said that “the drive was conducted on Sunday and will resume on Tuesday”.

At Krishna Shalby Hospital, a second branch of Shalby Hospital chain at Bopal, the unit head said that a procurement order for Covishield has been placed on the CoWIN platform. As per the official, the quantity of doses that can be placed on the CoWIN portal at a time by any private hospital, has been capped now.

“It is not that we can order doses in bulk. Usually, order processing can take up to seven to 10 working days,” the official added.

With Covishield and Covaxin now mandatorily required to be ordered through the CoWIN portal, Krishna Shalby, which also administers the Russian developed Sputnik, procures it at present directly from the manufacturer.

At Apollo CVHF Heart Institute, a superspecialty unit of Apollo Hospitals, which places its order through its headquarters at Chennai, the Covid-19 vaccination incharge official said that the hospital has not faced any disruption in supply of Covishield till date.

“The stock is procured by the headquarters and distributed among our units across India. For the past two weeks we have been administering an average of 150 doses per day, most of them coming for second dose after taking the first dose at a government site. Many of them say that they are coming here owing to the erratic availability at government sites,” said the official.

Gujarat on Monday reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 and no fatalities due to the infection. Five patients are on ventilator support, as per the daily state health bulletin.