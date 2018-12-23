V S Hospital row: Congress backs trustees, to hold protests

Coming out in support of the trustees of Ahmedabad’s V S Hospital, who are opposing the decision of the BJP-backed civic body to limit the beds at the hospital to 500, the Congress on Saturday said that the party workers will be holding demonstrations in all the 48 wards of the city as part of the “Save V S Hospital drive’’ on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a trustee of the hospital has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and “save the hospital in the interest of poor patients”. “This hospital was founded with the blessings from Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, but for the past one decade, attempts are being made to shut the doors of V S Hospital on poor and middle class patients. With brute majority, they want to shut the hospital,” Jay Arun Sheth, a trustee and grandson of founding trustee Vadilal Sarabhai, wrote to Modi.

“The number of beds of VS Hospital has been reduced, so that it does not get adequate number of patients, and the hospital is shut down under the excuse of it having no patients and no doctors,” Sheth wrote.

Congress MLA Gayasuddin Sheikh, who is coordinating the Congress campaign against Mayor Bijal Patel’s decision to reduce the beds at V S Hospital and shift over 600-odd beds to a nearby hospital run by Medical Education Trust, told The Sunday Express that the party wants to mount pressure on the AMC and state government to ensure that V S Hospital is not given to private players.

“We are against the move to give away the staff and infrastructure of the 90-year-old hospital to the new hospital under private management,” said Sheikh. “Let the private operator arrange its own infrastructure, medical and paramedical staff required for the new hospital. Why should the infrastructure created for the V S Hospital for decades be given or shared with a hospital to be run by a private individual or a group for his own profit,” Sheikh added.

“The handing over of the new hospital built by the AMC from taxpayer’s money to a private business group is the best example of crony capitalism under which the private operator would make money through nexus with the political class,” he added.

Earlier this week, the High Court had issued notices to the state government and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation over the decision to limit the number of beds at V S Hospital. The High Court had issued notices after the trustees moved a petition challenging the Mayor’s decision.