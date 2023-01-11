Ahead of Uttarayan, EMRI expects 32% rise in emergency calls in Gujarat

Ahead of Uttarayan celebrations on January 14, GVK-run Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI), which provides ambulance services in Gujarat, is expecting an overall hike in emergency calls by 32 per cent as against normal day emergencies. EMRI is also expecting the maximum hike in non-vehicular trauma incidents.

One of the major non-vehicular traumas during Uttarayan are injuries sustained by thread cuts. EMRI is also predicting a spike in vehicular trauma incidents owing to the movement of people from one place to another. Falls and physical assault incidents are also expected to rise, said officials.

District-wise forecast by GVK-EMRI expects emergency case reporting to go up the most in Rajkot (60 per cent) followed by Gandhinagar (59 per cent), Bharuch (53 per cent), Vadodara (51 per cent) and Ahmedabad (46 per cent) on January 14.

The emergency service provider is expecting 949 emergency calls pertaining to vehicular trauma on January 14, up by 122 per cent compared to normal days, when it sees 426 such calls on an average. The expected calls are also higher than that reported last year on January 14, when 776 calls pertaining to vehicular trauma were received by the 108 ambulance services.

Non-vehicular trauma incidents, which includes incidents of falls, physical assault, crush injury, burns etc, is also expected to see a 172 per cent rise on January 14 compared to normal days, with 885 such calls expected compared to the normal days’ average of 325 such calls. The forecast is higher than the number of calls for non-vehicular trauma incidents the emergency services had received on January 14 last year (729).

GVK-EMRI, which also manages the 1962 Karuna Animal Ambulance services with a fleet of 37 such ambulances and an additional 55 ambulances deployed in the period of January 11-January 20, expects a hike by 120 per cent in calls for animal emergencies, with 1,996 such calls expected against the normal day average of 904 such calls. Bird-related emergencies are also expected to go up by 3,640 per cent on January 14 with a forecast of 584 such calls on the day against the normal day average of 23 such calls.