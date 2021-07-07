Uttar Pradesh man held in Vadodara for ‘raping’ aspiring actress

Assistant Commissioner of Police, A Division, Megha Tewar, told this newspaper that the accused had been living in Vadodara for almost one-and-a-half years and unemployed for over five months.

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was detained from Shiyabaug area in Vadodara on Tuesday for allegedly raping and extorting money from an aspiring actress from New Delhi on July 2.

According to personnel of Raopura police station where he was booked, the accused created fake accounts in the name of women, lured the aspiring actress into a trap posing as a casting director and raped her at a hotel in Dandiya Bazaar in Vadodara.

“Initially, we thought that the accused was a resident of UP as per the complaint of the victim but during investigation, we learned that he was in Vadodara… He raped the woman and threatened to make her nude pictures viral if she did not concede to his demands of extortion,” said Tewar adding that the accused was involved in several other sexual assault cases over five years.

“His cellphone that has been confiscated has several nude photos of other women, who he has assaulted and blackmailed over the past five years… We are getting in touch with the Delhi Police and other agencies to ascertain if any similar complaints are pending in their jurisdictions,” Tewar said.