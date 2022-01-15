Use of chemical fertilisers to drive up cancer cases by 50% in 15 yrs: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Friday said excess use of chemical fertilisers will lead to a 50 per cent rise in the number of people suffering from cancer in the next 10-15 years. Shah also set a target to encourage 50 per cent of the farmers in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar to give up chemical fertilisers and take up natural farming.

“India’s farming is heading towards a dangerous future. Due to excess use of chemical fertilisers, the soil in the country is slowly becoming barren. Due to excess use of chemicals, the poison has started reaching underground sources of water. Our grains have already become poisonous, but if water also becomes poisonous in the next 10-15 years, then as per estimates of scientists, the number of people suffering from cancer will increase more than 50 per cent. We have to recognise this danger,” Shah said. He was virtually addressing over 1,000 farmers in his constituency.

He said lack of periodic review of agricultural practices that have continued since the Green Revolution led to the current situation.

Stating that natural farming, which supports the use of dung and urine of Indian cow breeds, is the only way to restore the soil’s productivity, Shah, who was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Chief Minister’s Office in Gandhinagar, said, “In Gujarat, more than two lakh farmers have adopted natural farming and changed farming practices in 2.5 lakh hectares in just two years. This means that the farmers of Gujarat have recognised the profits.”

He said the water table in the state has dropped below 1,000-1,200 feet and natural farming techniques can help cut the usage of water by 50 per cent. “I have taken a decision as a Member of Parliament that by 2025, at least 50 per cent of the farmers in my constituency will be encouraged to take up natural farming,” he said, addressing farmers in Sanand, Bavla and Kalol talukas. He asked officials to set a target of ensuring that at least 15 farmers take up natural farming at each village in Gandhinagar constituency by the end of 2022.

“Let’s make a beginning. It is a way shown by our vedas, puranas and it has been practised by our ancestors,” he added. Shah said Amul will set up laboratories in places that have higher concentration of farmers practising natural farming. “These laboratories will certify the soil and the agricultural produce and will provide the Amul brand to market the produce,” he added.

Shah also unveiled a logo for natural farming for the Gujarat government and inaugurated a mobile application that will link Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), farmers and customers for natural farming products.