US fashion brand places repeat order for khadi denim fabric from Rajkot

Patagonia, a US-based fashion brand, has placed a repeat order for purchasing 17,050 metres of khadi denim fabric worth Rs 80 lakh, from Udyog Bharti, a Gondal-based Khadi institution.

This repeat order comes after the successful completion of the previous order for 30,000 meters of khadi denim fabric worth Rs 1.08 crore.

In March, Patagonia, through textile giant Arvind Mills, placed an order for purchasing the fabric which Patagonia is using for making denim apparels, stated an official release from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Chairman of KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena lauded the development saying the repeat order from Patagonia was a result of khadi’s denim’s “outstanding quality that matched all international standards”.

“While supplying the order, special attention was given on maintaining the highest quality standards, uniformity of the product and timely supply of the fabric. The previous order was executed exactly in 12 months’ time as per the schedule. The repeat order for khadi denim has reaffirmed that khadi is an apt example of ‘Local to Global’ as envisaged by the Prime Minister,” Saxena said.

Officials of Arvind Mills Limited said Patagonia is the client of the company and primarily buys denim from it. With the latest order, the total khadi denim purchase by Patagonia has gone up to 47,000 meters worth nearly Rs 1.88 crore, the release added.