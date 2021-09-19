US diplomat meets CM Patel in Gandhinagar

September 19, 2021 1:48:42 am
The Consul General of United States in Mumbai, David Ranz met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Saturday.
Patel invited the diplomat and American firms to participate in the Defence Expo 2022 which is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar in March next year.
At the meeting, Patel expressed hope that American firms come forward to set up semi-conductor units in Gujarat, stated an official release from the state government. Showcasing the upcoming hybrid renewable energy park in Kutch and GIFT City project in Gandhinagar, the CM hoped that number of American companies increase beyond the current 120 in the state. Before meeting CM Patel, David Ranz had visited Statue of Unity at Kevadia, Vadodara and Ahmed-abad, the release added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-