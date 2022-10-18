US Consul General: US looking to be India’s partner of choice for a safer Indo-Pacific region

Leading an inter-agency international delegation of the United States of America at the Defence Expo at Gandhinagar, US Consul General Mike Hankey in a media interaction at Ahmedabad said that US is looking at being the “partner of choice for India”.

Stressing on US’ inclination for “co-production, co-development to boost India’s Defence capability” with India as a “indispensable partner” so as to commit to a “safer, more prosperous more open, more free Indo-Pacific region”, Hankey said, “When you take a look at the commitment from our president (Joe Biden), we’re bringing US government, US research institutions, US private sector, to the challenges of the next century, and India as the indispensable partner with us to form this future that we’re looking for, it’s more open, more prosperous, more free, points to why we need to be here at Ahmedabad at Defence Expo.”

Captain Michael Farmer, chief at Office of Defense Cooperation at New Delhi added that the full spectrum of such a partnership would also involve working with the Indian military “to discuss about the capability they would like to develop” which may then involve delivering of equipment or may involve training exercises or exchanges. “We just had a conversation about moving forward in army-to-army training exercises, and then linking those exercises to use items that the Indian army is getting from us, so that in the end the (Indian) army is more capable,” added Farmer.

Responding to a query by the Indian Express on US’ participation given that it had pulled out in the DefExpo which was due to be held earlier in the year, reportedly owing to Russia’s participation at the DefExpo, Hankey said, “As India looks at ways to meet its defence needs, certainly we want to be the partner of choice and the US industry and military offer world-class top of the line products, training and capability interoperability. As India looks to diversify its sources to develop its own capabilities, you are going to see a process over time of moving in that direction.”

Responding to the Indian Express’ query on US’ USD 450 million F-16 fighter jet sustenance package for Pakistan vis-a-vis President Biden’s recent comment terming Pakistan as “maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, Hankey said, “When you look at the F-16 maintenance package, which is maintenance of existing capability for Pakistan, that is one piece. What we are doing in Ahmedabad here today is continuing a robust, resilient relationship with India to build technologies, to deploy new systems, to training…for a robust and diverse military capability here in India.”