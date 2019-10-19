US-based Fortune 500 firm to create 2,500 jobs at SEZ near Ahmedabad

US-based Fortune 500 firm Arrow Electronics will be setting up a unit at the IT/ITeS Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Ognaj near Ahmedabad which will employ 2,500 persons. The unit will be set up under the name e-Infochips Pvt Ltd, which the company had acquired last year.

An application for setting up the SEZ unit was processed and cleared by the Zonal Development Commissioner of Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ), Ahmedabad on Friday. The company will initially take up 1,96,205 square feet of space at the SEZ developed by M/s Calica Construction & Impex Pvt Limited. This is the second firm from the United States to finalise setting up a unit in Gujarat in the past one month.

The Indian Express had reported that Bank of America was given a Letter of Allotment on September 26, 2019 for setting up a SEZ unit that will create 1,900 jobs in GIFT City campus in Gandhinagar.

“The company will be investing Rs 80 crore and will be creating 2,500 jobs at this location,” a senior government official said. Interestingly, the Information Technology and IT-enabled Services SEZ at Ognaj was one of those SEZs in Gujarat that was lying almost empty. “There were only a couple of incubators operating out of this SEZ,” the official said.

The company is planning to consolidate most of their business operations spread across India at this SEZ unit. In addition to the 1.96 lakh square feet of space, the company has got the right of first refusal for an additional 2 lakh square feet in the same SEZ.

The proposed SEZ unit will provide a plethora of Information-Technology-related services, including application development and software development. It will also offer services on Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, customised chip designs, manufacturing or contract manufacturing and exports of niche electronics hardware.