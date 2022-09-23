‘Urban Naxals’ had stalled work of Sardar Sarovar Dam for years: PM Modi

Calling for heightened efforts to protect the country’s environment and promote development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat was stalled by “urban naxals” and “anti-development elements” for years.

“Urban Naxals and anti-development elements having political backing had stalled the construction of the Sardar Sarovar Dam by running a campaign that the project will harm the environment. Huge amount of money was wasted because of this delay. Now, when the dam is complete, you can very well judge how dubious their claims were,” Modi said.

In a virtual address at the National Conference of Environment Ministers, the prime minister highlighted the importance of environmental conservation, but added that projects aimed at promoting the ease of doing business shouldn’t get needlessly “stalled in the name of environment”.

PM Shri @narendramodi addresses National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. https://t.co/pjMkK3ZzYM — BJP (@BJP4India) September 23, 2022

“These urban Naxals are still active. I urge you to make sure that projects aimed at bringing ease of doing business or ease of life do not get unnecessarily stalled in the name of the environment. We must have a balanced approach to counter the conspiracy of such people,” he said.

The prime minister went on to urge environment ministers across the country to learn best practices in environmental conservation. He also spoke about the importance of inculcating traditional practices, such as circular economy.

Speaking about the rise in number of endangered animals in the country, PM Modi said: “Over the years, Gir’s lions, tigers, elephants, one-horned rhinos and leopards have increased in numbers…The warm welcome of the cheetah by India is an example of India’s distinct guest hospitality.”

On his birthday earlier this month, the prime minister released eight cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. The felines, which were declared extinct in the country in 1952, were relocated in a bid to revive India’s cheetah project.

With PTI inputs