UP woman found murdered in Surat flat

Palsana police inspector Bhagwanbhai Zilariya said, “The two stayed together in a flat in Palsana. Shiv Singh is the primary suspect, and his whereabouts are unknown. We have sent a team to Ambedkar Nagar to catch him.”

In what police suspected to be a case of murder, a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar was found dead at her rented accommodation in Palsana near here, police said, adding a team had left for the UP district to look for the man who lived with her.

Mehviz Khatun Afzal Ali died due to strangulation, police said, citing the postmortem report.

Her body was found by police in the house located in Mahaveer Apartments in Palsana’s Bagumura on Sunday afternoon. Mehviz hailed from Ambedkar Nagar’s Shivpal village.

Citing neighbors, the police said Mehviz and Shiv Singh Ranjeet Singh (25) had been living together for three months. Shiv Singh, also from UP, worked at a textile factory at Parab village in Kamrej taluka.