Accused of cheating in a Rs 30,000 gambling win, UP man tied to a tree, beaten to death in Gujarat

An online gambling session between a group of men escalated into violence in Gujarat’s Navsari, leading to the death of a 43‑year‑old man, who was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and assaulted with sticks after being accused of cheating to win a game.
The Navsari police identified the deceased as Dishar Khan, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and said that six accused were arrested on Monday.
According to the police, Khan was friends with Mohammed Nazim Mulla, who lived in Mumbai, and Parvez Multani, who lived in Valsad, Gujarat, through online gambling sessions over the last few years.
On April 4, Multani received a call from a friend in Sisodara village in Navsari, police sources said. He invited him to come to Navsari with his friends to play online gambling together. Multani invited Mulla, and Khan, who was in Mumbai at the time, to join him.
On April 5, the three friends started playing an online gambling game along with a few locals of Sisodara village in Navsari—Manthan Borad, Bhautik Prajapati, Ashok Panchal, Jigo Patel, Pratik Halpati, and Kevin Patel.
According to the police, when Khan won and earned money, Prajapati and Panchal accused him of cheating. This led to a heated argument, which escalated into violence between the Khan and the six Navsari residents. Mulla and Multani tried to intervene, but were allegedly threatened and asked to stay away.
The accused allegedly tied Khan with a rope and hung him upside down on a tree. They then punched and kicked him, and assaulted him with a belt and sticks, the police said. Mulla later took Khan’s mobile phone and returned the winning amount of Rs 30,000 to one of the accused, the police said.
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A severely injured Khan was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Navsari, where he was declared dead on arrival on Monday.
The Navsari rural police booked the accused under sections 103 (1) (murder), 3(5) (crime committed with joint liability for common intention), 115(2) (causing hurt to a person), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(1) (rioting) and 191(2) (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Talking to The Indian Express, Rahul Patel, Superintendent of Police, Navsari district, said, “The deceased was beaten to death by the accused, who accused him of cheating and winning the online gambling game. We have arrested all six accused on Monday.”
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
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