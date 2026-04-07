Accused of cheating in a Rs 30,000 gambling win, UP man tied to a tree, beaten to death in Gujarat

An online gambling session between a group of men escalated into violence in Gujarat’s Navsari, leading to the death of a 43‑year‑old man, who was allegedly hung upside down from a tree and assaulted with sticks after being accused of cheating to win a game.

The Navsari police identified the deceased as Dishar Khan, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, and said that six accused were arrested on Monday.

According to the police, Khan was friends with Mohammed Nazim Mulla, who lived in Mumbai, and Parvez Multani, who lived in Valsad, Gujarat, through online gambling sessions over the last few years.