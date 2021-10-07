UP gangster’s weapons stash unearthed in Ahmedabad

Days after the Ahmedabad Police arrested UP-based gangster Manish Singh from Mumbai, a police team Tuesday night recovered multiple weapons and over 200 rounds of live ammunition, alleged to be his weapons stash, from a location in Ahmedabad.

The Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) had, on September 28, arrested Manish Singh (37), a native of Varanasi, from a residential society in Mumbai’s Vasai. Police said Singh was in hiding since 2009. The UP police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture after his alleged involvement in murders, loots and dacoity. He has been booked in over 15 criminal cases of serious nature and was wanted in 10 of them.

According to police, Singh is a member of UP-based Subhash Singh Thakur gang. He is also involved in double murder, arms act cases as well as extortion in Gujarat cities.

“The accused was interrogated under police remand and he revealed a location in Sabarmati Railway Colony in Ahmedabad from where we recovered a revolver, a pistol, two magazines of pistols and 190 rounds of live ammunition of different caliber. The accused has also revealed that after his escape in 2009 from UP, he came to Mumbai and Ahmedabad. In Ahmedabad, he lived by the fake name of Shivlal Sharma and had identifications cards under the same (identity). He did finance business in different areas of the city,” said a senior police official of Ahmedabad DCB.