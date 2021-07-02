UP ATS brings conversion racket accused to Fatehgunj

UP ATS and its counterpart in Gujarat brought the accused, Salahuddin Sheikh, to Fatehgunj. (Bhupender Rana)

A day after 56-year-old Salahuddin Sheikh was held from Vadodara in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Gujarat ATS in connection with the alleged “mass conversion” racket of UP, the accused was brought to Fatehgunj area of Vadodara on Thursday for further investigation.

According to officials, the accused, Salahuddin Zainuddin Sheikh, was held on Wednesday by the two agencies in connection with the alleged case of “converting more than a thousand persons to Islam” in Uttar Pradesh by allegedly luring them with money, jobs and marriages among other things.

According to officials, Sheikh was picked up after a UP ATS team at the Gujarat ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. As per sources in the ATS, Sheikh was picked up on the charges of allegedly facilitating funding for alleged conversions in UP through hawala transactions.

Sheikh was produced before a court in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening wherein the UP ATS received a transit remand till July 3 to bring him to their headquarters in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the accused was brought to Krishnadeep Tower building in Fatehgunj area of Vadodara city by UP ATS.

“The accused was brought to Fatehgunj by UP ATS for further investigation in the case,” said a senior official of Gujarat ATS to The Indian Express.

On June 21, the UP ATS arrested two clerics from Delhi – Mufti Kazi Jahageer Alam Kasmi, 52, and Mohammad Umar Gautam, 57, from Jamia Nagar area for allegedly running an organisation named Islamic Dawah Centre (IDC) along with their associates, through which they had allegedly been carrying out large-scale conversions for the past one-and-a-half years, as per the UP ATS. Later, UP ATS also arrested three more persons in the same case from Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

In a statement, the UP ATS said Sheikh confessed he knew Umar Gautam, a cleric, who was arrested in Delhi on June 21 along with fellow cleric Mufti Kazi Jahageer Alam Kasmi. Sheikh used to send hawala money to Umar to fund the religious conversion, the police added.