‘Untreated industrial effluent being released into Bhadar river by govt-run units’

The Congress on Saturday alleged that all the units under the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Dhareshwar Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) are lying unoperative since a long time, and thousands of litres of untreated industrial effluent from all the textile dyeing and printing units of the Jetpur town are being directly released into the Bhadar river, which caters to the drinking water needs of more than 400 nearby villages.

Party spokesperson Manish Doshi claimed that this had been stated in a report by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) released two days ago. Doshi even circulated the copies of the GPCB’s report to all local newspapers.

The report prepared by GPCB’s environment engineer P U Dave said that a team of engineers during their visit to Dhareshwar GIDC on April 24, 2018, and subsequently on August 6, 2018, found that none of the units of CETP installed for treatment of industrial effluent were operating and untreated industrial effluent was being released into Bhadar river.

Doshi said that the polluted water of the river was affecting health of the local people in the nearby villages, which get drinking water from Bhadar river.

He claimed that 70 persons in Bhookhi village have reportedly contracted cancer.

“But the government has not woken up yet,” he said.

Doshi said that the river had become polluted owing to indifferent attitude of the state government and alleged corruption in GPCB, which is not implementing the laws to prevent disposal of untreated industrial effluents.

“This is playing havoc with the health of the common people’’, he said.

Last week, Congress MLA from Dhoraji Lalit Vasoya was detained when he tried to proceed towards the Bhadar dam to undertake ‘jal samadhi’ (suicide by self-drowning) to draw attention of the government towards pollution of the river.

