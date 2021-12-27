Unseasonal rainfall likely in North Gujarat on Dec 28: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of unseasonal rainfall in the northern districts of Gujarat on December 28 that is likely to hit the already distressed farming sector.

The Met department has forecasted “light rainfall in the districts of the North Gujarat region, including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Patan, along with Kutch”.

On the other hand, the weather will remain dry in the rest of the state, including all the districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and the remaining districts of North Gujarat. There will be no large change in minimum temperatures for the next two days, IMD stated.

However, the temperatures are expected to fall across the state during the three days after December 28. The IMD forecast predicts a 2-4 degrees Celsius drop over the northern districts during the three days.

The forecast comes even as, after a significant dip a few days back, the minimum temperatures had started rising across the state over the past few days.

On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Naliya at 13.6 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperatures recorded at Deesa, Keshod and Mahuva were 14.2, 15.6 and 15.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature, too, has almost touched 30 degrees Celsius with Mahuva recording 29.8 degrees Celsius Sunday.

Rajkot recorded 29.7 degrees Celsius, while Vadodara and Surat, too, recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, Valsad at 29.5, Porbandar 29.3 and Kandla Airport 29.2, Ahmedabad and Veraval at 29.2 degrees Celsius.