Unorganised workers union calls on women, Dalits to vote against BJP

Senior Congress leader and national president of Kamdar Karmachari Congress (KKC), also known as Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress (UWEC), Udit Raj, Sunday, called upon Dalits, tribals, women and backwards to vote against BJP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections to save the constitution, jobs and reservation.

Addressing a press conference here in Ahmedabad, Raj said, “I would request all Dalits, adivasis, women and the backwards, that these upcoming elections should be conducted to save the constitution, jobs, reservation…”

“If there is any biggest enemy of labour in this country, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Modi became the Chief Minister of this state, for the first time the ‘thekedari pratha (contractual system)’, and outsourcing system was applied here. There was a time when there were 13-14 per cent people who were in the organised sector, now there are only 6-7 per cent left. The biggest problem in this country is the unorganised sector, which is 94% in this country. If we go by the numbers given by the government, about 50% of the voters are in the unorganised sector,” said Raj.

Raj also launched an attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) accusing it of trying to finish off the Constitution in the country.

In reply to a question related to election contest in Gujarat and AAP’s emergence as opposition , Raj said, “AAP has power of money and advertisement of about Rs 800 crores……it’s the money speaking…there is no competition between AAP and BJP, but it is between Congress and BJP.”

Raj, who was previously with the BJP, also alleged that PM Modi is treating media like ‘untouchables’.

Upon being asked why he left BJP and joined Congress, he said, “I distanced myself from BJP because of my principles and for the welfare of the people…. I had disagreements with Modiji, I distanced myself from him, he did not distance me.”

Ashok Punjabi, the President of UWEC, who was also present at the press conference, said, “There is Minimum Wages Act that is renewed and upgraded every five years, taking the expenses of the labourers into consideration. It was due in 2019, it’s 2022 now…..and yet no step in the direction has been taken.”