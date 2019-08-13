Unnao gang-rape case: Two accused in accident of complainant undergo brain-mapping test

Two suspects involved in the truck-car collision in Uttar Pradesh in which the Unnao gang-rape complainant and her lawyer were injured, and two of her family members died, underwent a brain-mapping test at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The two accused, driver Ashish Pal and cleaner Mohan, were flown to Gandhinagar on Sunday after the Supreme Court awarded a transit remand to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to conduct tests on them.

On Monday, the brain-mapping test began at 10 am at the Directorate of FSL office in Gandhinagar on Monday. An FSL official said the test was likely to go on for two days.

“We (FSL team and CBI) had a discussion about the case and we went through all documents that the CBI had brought, to understand what happened in the case so far,” the FSL official said. “As the ‘Brain fingerprinting’ test involves two persons, it is likely to continue for two more days.” He said narco (analysis) tests would be conducted subsequently.

“In the brain fingerprinting test, the suspect is asked to wear a cap and we show them various visuals, audio and text related to a case in order to know (by monitoring brain activity at the time) if they had any knowledge or participated in a certain act,” the FSL official said. “The suspect is not asked any questions.”

The 19-year-old complainant in the Unnao case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others of gang-raping her at his residence on June 4, 2017. The case was handed over to the CBI after the complainant’s father died in a hospital days after he was allegedly beaten in police custody at Sengar’s behest. The MLA was arrested on April 13, 2018 on orders of the Allahabad High Court.

On July 28 this year, a speeding truck collided head-on with a car in which the complainant, her lawyer and two aunts were travelling. The aunts died and the complainant and lawyer were severely injured. It was found later that the licence plate of the truck was blackened, which gave rise to speculations of a conspiracy behind the “accident”. A day after the accident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested the driver and cleaner of the truck.