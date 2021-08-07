Unmanned boat recovered by Coast Guard

An unmanned life boat of vessel MV Suvari H, that sank in deep seas on July 29, 2021 was sighted off Okha by Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Samrat, during a routine patrol on Thursday.

After confirming that there are no survivors onboard, the boat was towed away by ICGS Samrat, as it could have been impediment to safe passage of merchant vessel transiting through the deep water channel in proximity, an official release stated on Friday.

Another life boat from same ill-fated ship was sighted by the Coast Guard Aircraft on patrol on August 4, without any survivors. The boat subsequently washed off to the coast near Porbandar and was handed over to marine police, the release added.

Earlier on 29 July 21, 15 out of 18 crew members of MV Suvari H were rescued by merchant ships in deep seas outside Indian search and rescue region.