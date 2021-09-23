Unknown object found at Jakhau coast explosive, disposed of: Police

A day after the Marine Police found a mysterious cylindrical object in the Indian waters off Jakhau coast in Kutch Bhuj, the object turned out to be an explosive, which was then disposed off by the bomb disposal squad on Wednesday.

According to police, an alert was sent to various agencies on Tuesday after Marine Police posted at Jakhau coast had found two mysterious objects- an empty cartridge box and a cylindrical object- floating in the sea.

Police said the empty cartridge box appeared to have been used to carry ammunition for 0.5 calibre weapons. However, not much was known about the cylindrical object with sand and sea shells. Both the objects did not appear to be used in India by the police and other security agencies, police said.

A bomb disposal squad was sent to the spot to examine the object, which turned out to be an explosive.

Saurabh Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kutch Bhuj, told The Indian Express, “The unknown cylindrical object turned out to be DNT (Dinitrotoluene) explosive and it was disposed off by the bomb disposal squad on Wednesday. The cylindrical object had only explosive and no detonator or other device which could make it a bomb. Now the forensic science teams are further investigating.”

According to sources at the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Gandhinagar, a team of experts were dispatched to Kutch on Tuesday to examine the alien objects.