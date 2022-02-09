Unknown miscreants deface Gandhi statue in Kutch

Unknown miscreants defaced a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Hamirsar Talav area of Bhuj town on Wednesday.

Officials said that the municipal staff found a black cap on the statue’s head and the word, Papa, scribbled on the statue with black ink.

Ghanshyam Thacker, the president of Bhuj Municipality, said, “The municipal staff informed me about the incident around 10:30 am. We got the statue cleaned immediately and we have also decided to erect a grille around the statue to protect it from vandals. Even in the past, spectacles of the statue were stolen on multiple occasions. The statue was installed nearly 40 years ago. I have given a written complaint to the A division police station in Bhuj town.”

A senior police official said that an FIR will be lodged in the matter soon and CCTV footage is being scanned to ascertain the identity of the miscreants.