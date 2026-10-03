University student found injured, stripped in Ahmedabad, dies in hospital

A 21-YEAR-OLD university student was found critically injured and without clothing on the premises of a society in the Isanpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday night. The youth was dressed by locals and taken to a nearby hospital, but died during treatment. The police on Saturday identified the deceased as Jigar Sailesh Solanki, originally from Bhavnagar.

Police have filed a murder case and launched a probe to trace the unidentified assailants. A statement issued by Zone-6 DCP Bhagirath T Gadhvi said, “An FIR has been registered regarding the death of 21-year-old Jigar Sailesh Solanki, who was beaten and sustained fatal injuries to various parts of his body inflicted by an unknown person.

The incident occurred on the night of October 2, 2026, between 9:15 and 10:30 pm, within the compound of Tirthbhumi Apartments…”

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According to the FIR, Solanki was a third semester student of the B.Voc. (Finance) course at Silver Oak University, Gota. He had been living in a PG accommodation earlier but around two-and-a-half months ago, he and his paternal cousin had moved into his maternal uncle’s home in Isanpur.

“On the night of the incident, he had left home on his motorcycle to meet a friend. Later, he was found in a critically injured condition at Tirthbhumi Apartments. Signs of physical assault were observed on his body, including several injuries. He was transported to LG Hospital for treatment via the ‘108’ emergency service, where the attending doctor declared him dead during treatment,” the police statement said.

In a video statement, DCP Gadhvi said Solanki had been conscious at the time he was found by some residents of the society. He managed to give them his name and contact information of his family members, with which the residents managed to inform his family. However, they could not glean any information as to who attacked him.

DCP Gadhvi told mediapersons, “We sent his body for panel postmortem and according to the inquest panchnama, most of the injuries are on his (Solanki) back and thighs, where he appears to have been repeatedly struck with a stick, but we are waiting for the autopsy report as there may be internal injuries that may not have come to the attention of police personnel on the scene.”

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The police managed to find the clothes of the deceased near the scene of crime and a forensics team as well as the dog squad were called in to help investigate the same. The Crime Branch is also aiding in the investigation, said the senior officer.

On the basis of Solanki’s statement, an FIR was registered at the Isanpur police station against unidentified persons under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

DCP Gadhvi said, “We are investigating through technical means as well as human sources regarding who could be responsible… We have not yet found any particular reason or motive.”