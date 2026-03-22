University admissions: GCAS getting AI-ready; students’ mental health in focus

The AI will guide students through 435 courses and programmes offered by 2,779 colleges and departments across 15 state universities. (Image generated using AI)

THE GUJARAT government has announced a new initiative that is aimed at improving Gujarat Common Admission Services (GCAS), the centralised platform for university admissions, and enabling it to guide applicants in their career selection.

Termed G-SAATHI or GCAS Smart AI Assistance and Tech Help Interface, the initiative, which incorporates artificial intelligence with GCAS, is set to be implemented from the coming academic session in June.

“An AI-based guidance system will be developed for the GCAS portal. An estimated six lakh students will get AI guidance. A digital dashboard will be given to 15 state universities,” additional chief secretary (Education) Mukesh Kumar told The Indian Express.