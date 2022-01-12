Universities in Gujarat postpone exams or choose online mode

Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, universities in Gujarat have either put the examinations on hold or opted for online examinations.

On Tuesday, the Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared that all theory examinations commencing from January 20 as “postponed till further orders due to prevailing pandemic situations”.

The largest technical university in the state had further intimated students that “whenever the new timetable will be finalised it will be put on GTU website 10 days before the commencement of exams”.

The Gujarat University too announced that the students will be given an option of online exams too, details of which will be declared in coming days.

As decision on other universities is still awaiting, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has demanded a timely synchronised decision to be declared by the state government for all universities than individual universities making their own announcements leaving students’ future in jeopardy.

“Many universities have not declared anything on the exams which are scheduled in the months of January and February. Why not the state education department announce online examinations for all universities? Is it that only after students protest and demand, there will be a decision?” asked NSUI general secretary Bhavik Solanki.

Examinations at the Gujarat University are scheduled from February 3, Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Surat from January 17, Saurashtra University in Rajkot in February, Sardar Patel University, Anand and Bhakta Kavi Narsinh Mehta University, Junagadh from January 24.

Examinations are already going on at Hemchandracharya North Gujarat University Patan from December 27.