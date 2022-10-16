Uniting Congress, opposition key to India’s future: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Justifying the Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Sunday said the answer to stopping authoritarianism happening in the country and the way people are being misled on communal/religious lines is to unite Congress, the opposition parties and the country. He expressed confidence that this “miracle” will happen.

“All these questions, that who is your leader, and who will become the Prime Minister, all these can be answered when the right time comes. But today, we need to unite the Congress, and in order to do that this Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is the first step. BJP laughs at us and says that this is ‘Congress Jodo Yatra’ and not ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. If the Congress gets united, then only this country will get united,” Aiyar said while addressing a seminar organised by the Socialist Party of India on the subject of Hindu-Muslim Unity in India.

Aiyar said that the Congress has a history of one leader but the presidents kept changing.

Talking about the Yatra, Aiyar said that for every eight kilometre, an MLA or MP of Congress is being given the responsibility of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that it will succeed in uniting the party.

Aiyar added, “The type of leadership that is being made through ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, it cannot be removed. I also participated in the Yatra, twice, once when it started in Tamil Nadu, and the other time in Kerala. The Congress had not been in power for the last 60 years in Tamil Nadu, and for the next 60 years the Congress will not come to power in Tamil Nadu, I can assure that. Despite that, the responsibility to start this Yatra was given to Tamil Nadu,” said Aiyar.

“Gradually, the effect of this yatra will increase when we reach north India, many opposition parties will also join. By 2024, we might have larger opposition parties joining us, if not all, and we unite. The one-third vote that BJP is getting, might come down to one-fourth,” said Aiyar.