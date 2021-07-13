Union ministers launch multiple oxygen plants in Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar

Union Ministers of Home and Health inaugurated multiple oxygen plants in Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar on Monday.

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated an oxygen plant donated by Delhi-based Sun Group, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, through Sun Foundation chairman Vikramjit Singh Sahney at the Gandhinagar Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Hospital, popularly known as Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

Gandhinagar is also the Lok Sabha constituency of the minister. After inaugurating the one metric tonne capacity pressure swing absorption (PSA) plant with a capacity of generating 50 litres per minute, Shah briefly greeted BJP workers.

Union minister of health and family welfare and minister of chemical and fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya, virtually inaugurated two PSA oxygen plants with 1,000 litres per minute capacity each at Sir Takhatsinhji (Sir T) Hospital at Bhavnagar. The plants are donated by the Deendayal Port Trust through its CSR at a cost of Rs 2.53 crore.

A Press Information Bureau (PIB) release said quoting Mandaviya, “It is an evidence of sheer cooperation among different stakeholders from both public and private sector that we ramped up our oxygen capacity that was mere 4000 MT (metric tonne) to more than 12,000 MT in a short span of time.”

“We have learnt a lot from the second wave… The Cabinet has recently approved Rs 23,000-crore package for Covid-19 emergency response. We have made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals to provide the most effective healthcare for children…,” Mandaviya added.

32 new cases, 1 dead

With Gujarat reporting 32 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, the state’s daily surge is similar to what it was seeing in the early days of the pandemic in April 2020. One patient succumbed to the infection and seven are on ventilators, as per the daily health bulletin.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday reported fewer than 10 cases across its estimated 60 lakh population, The civic body administered 25,400 doses of vaccine.