Union Minister Rupala attacks Congress over Medha Patkar’s presence at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over the presence of Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. At the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in the Padra seat of the Vadodara district, Rupala also urged voters to “punish” those who “worked as hands of foreign agencies” to stall the Narmada dam project, which he said has been the state’s lifeline.

In a late-night public address, while campaigning for the BJP’s candidate Chaitnyasinh Zala, the party lawmaker from Gujarat also attacked the Congress for bringing in ‘foreign seeds’ to India which the BJP ‘is having to weed out’. Addressing a packed street past 10 pm on Saturday, Rupala said, “While campaigning for the party, I have come across posters saying ‘Congress nu kaam bole chhe..’ (The work of Congress speaks)… I was left dumbfounded—they are not even in the government for decades, what work have they done? Then I realised it is their doing that they have brought in these foreign baval (gum arabic) trees to India. They have brought the foreign bavals and now we (BJP) have to weed them out when it has become such an obstacle… Before going out to seek votes, Congress must explain why it held up the Narmada dam project for 10 years despite repeated requests from then CM Narendra Modi.”

As the crowd cheered, Rupala also attacked the Congress for having invited Medha Patkar to join the Opposition party’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rupala said, “We have had a glimpse of Medha Patkar in their Bharat Jodo Yatra. The one who had become the hand of foreign agencies to stall our development has joined your (Congress) rally. Now we know where your roots lie. We know you (Congress) are the supporters of those who are opposers to the development of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have recognised you. You kept the Narmada project suspended for 10 years and granted the permission on the 17th day, without being asked.”

Urging the voters to ‘punish’ those who are opposed to the development of Gujarat, Rupala said, “Imagine what would be the condition of Gujarat without the Narmada dam? The one solution that we had to solve our water crisis, but they also tried to stall that. These are the people who threw bones in the yagna of Narmada. Shouldn’t we punish those who are supporting these forces? We don’t have to go and slap them. We have to ensure that the opposite candidate loses his deposit. When you vote for the BJP, you will vote for development.”

Rupala also criticised the Congress governments for failing to provide allocated funds for development in villages and attributed a comment to former prime minister late Rajiv Gandhi. “I asked you all a question right now about how much money the village sarpanch gets from the government… A gentleman here, who I didn’t know was a sarpanch, has said Rs 50 lakh. This is because Modiji has ensured that the money reaches the accounts of the sarpanches directly instead of getting distributed (siphoned off)…

“Long ago, Congress PM Rajiv Gandhi had said that when his government at the Center sends Re 1 to the villages only 15 paise actually reach the people… For 10 years of the Manmohan Singh-led (UPA) government, the Congress could not fix this leakage. My party leaders have told me not to ask such questions in public rallies, but I believe I can stand in any corner and ask any sarpanch and he will tell me the money has come from the Centre. That is why we have put up boards saying Bharosa ni Sarkar… Modiji has made the funds like Annakut ka bhog… You can only see it, cannot eat it. Modiji has transferred Rs 25 lakh crore to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.”

Stating only a stable government could assure security and safety to the people, Rupala said Modi’s prime-ministership has “added weight to India and its flag”. Recounting the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine at the outbreak of its conflict with Russia, Rupala said that Modi’s ‘efforts’ had created history by making the Indian flag a ‘recognisable and weighted’ symbol for safety. Rupala said, “It is known since the times of the Mahabharata that if you wave a white flag during a war, you are considered to be surrendering and therefore no one fires at you… No other flag has any value in the war zone but what happened in Ukraine was historic. The students walked unhurt and safe holding our tricolour… ”

Advertisement

As the crowd chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai, Rupala added, “When we were studying in primary schools, our teachers would make us sing Vijayi Vishwa Tiranga Pyara, Jhanda Uncha Rahe Humara… We would sing but never understood what it really meant. But today, when we saw the students in Ukraine, we realised what it means to say jhanda uncha. Isn’t this the weight of India globally? What else do I need to say more…”

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.