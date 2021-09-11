Union Minister inaugurates fabric exhibition in Surat

Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways and Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh on Saturday inaugurated Weaveknitt 2021, a three-day exhibition organised by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SGCCI) at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Sarsana in Surat city.

In the exhibition, over thousands of products from the knitting industry, technical textiles and nero fabrics, developed by the Surat industry players are displayed to the buyers coming from different parts of India and abroad.

The union minister appealed to the industry representatives to take maximum advantage of the central government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes to develop “Make in India” and “Make in Surat” a brand name.

She added, “The SGGCI had made a good decision to start the exhibition on Ganesh Chaturti and this is the first initiative of WeaveKnitt 2021 event.. Many works are done under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi and if the glass is half-filled with water, one should not criticize the glass as half-empty, they should see it is half-filled.”

She further added, “I told the Counsel General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai, Agus Prihatin Saptono to do a joint venture with the industries in Surat. The requirements of establishments should be worked out and Indonesia will also be a part of it. He will regularly visit Surat in the future.”

Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia at Mumbai Agus Prihatin Saptono said, “Indonesia has a good presence of manufacturing polyester fabrics, while India is biggest in the cotton fabrics. The ties between both countries in textile industry sectors will definitely boost the economies of both countries.”

SGCCI president Ashish Gujarati said, “India is one of the fastest-growing markets for technical textiles, as the global average growth is 4 per cent, whereas India’s growth rate is at 14 per cent per year. The biggest issue is that the raw material used in the production of technical textiles like – High Tenacity Yarn of Polyester, Nylon, and Viscose — are not manufactured in India. Union Textile Ministry should look into this aspect of capacity building, and pursue the large manufacturers of yarn to concentrate on these segments.”

He added, “The Government of India has recently introduced BIS standards for different types of MMF [Man-Made Fibre] yarns to be sold in India. I request that the quality monitoring of the raw material of textile industry should be kept with the Textile Commissioner’s office instead of handing it over to the BIS.”

He also requested the union minister to set up a world-class Quality Certification Centre in Surat.

Textile Ministry secretary Upendra Singh said, “India is the second large producer of cotton worldwide, as a result of which 6 lakh tonnes of cotton fabrics are manufactured in India and 6 lakh tonne of MMF (Man-Made Fibre). We are presently having exports of 40 million US dollars, and we have been given a target to take it over to 100 million US dollars. The growth can be achieved by working seriously on the MMF and technical textiles. Surat is the hub of MMF and technical textiles and the industry people should take benefit of PLI scheme.”

Gujarat MSME commissioner Ranjeeth Kumar, who also attended the event, said, “In the past two years, the budget of MSME has been doubled from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500 crore in the state. Most of the MSMEs are in the Surat district. Last week we did an MOU with Amazon to boost the economy through sales done globally.

Textile Commissioner Roop Rashi Mahapatra said also said that the digital platform the country can enter into the international market.

“Presently we are doing textile exports to the US, West Asia, Bangladesh, etc. We receive around 60 per cent of proposals under different schemes from Gujarat, out of which 85 per cent are from Surat,” Mahapatra added.