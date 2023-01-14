Union Home Minister Amit Shah flies kite in Ahmedabad to celebrate Uttarayan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flew kites on a terrace in the Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad on the occasion of Uttarayan Saturday, while Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in kite-flying celebrations at Dariapur’s Nava Taliya Ni Pol in Ahmedabad.

Vejalpur is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency that Shah represents, whereas Dariapur has a special connection with Patel who ran a firecracker shop in the area earlier. Shah was accompanied by his wife Sonal and is due to participate in the celebrations at Gota and Kalol as well, all in his constituency.

Patel also appealed to people to alert the police if they found anyone using the banned Chinese manja.