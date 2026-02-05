Union Budget to benefit Gujarat’s MSME, pharma, semiconductor sectors, says CM Bhupendra Patel

As per an official release from the Chief Minister’s Office, referring to the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the pharma sector, Patel said the aim is to make India a global bio-pharma manufacturing hub. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the Union Budget 2026-27, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will directly benefit Gujarat’s MSME, pharma and semiconductor sectors and enhance liquidity.

Addressing mediapersons on the Union Budget and the benefits for Gujarat, the CM said it propels the “reform express” forward and delivers a quantum jump towards the mission of Viksit Bharat 2047. Patel was joined by state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) T Natrajan and Principal Secretary to the CM Sanjeev Kumar, among others.

