Seventy-five years after it was reopened to public, the Somnath temple located on the shore of the Arabian sea in Saurashtra will see a corridor enabling an uninterrupted view of the temple after the district administration took up a major demolition drive to clear around 100 buildings from the way.

On November 16, the Gir Somnath district authorities took up the second leg of demolitions clearing around 40 buildings to free nearly 350 acres of land around the temple for the Centre’s Somnath Mahadev Corridor Project. This is one of the 17 sites the Centre has identified to be developed as iconic tourist sites in the country.

One of the 12 holy jyotirlings, the Shree Somnath Trust has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairperson, along with former deputy PM LK Advani and Union home minister Amit Shah as trustees. The temple has been at the centre of BJP’s politics, after Advani led the Ram Janmabhoomi Rath yatra from here in 1990.The state government had purchased a total of 476 properties-a mix of hotels and residential commercial-for the Corridor project, awarded to Ahmedabad-based architects INI Design Studio.

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“Of the total 476 properties that includes a few open plots too, 100 were razed earlier and another 40 have been demolished today. All these are in a very close premises of the Somnath temple sharing a common wall,” Gir Somnath collector J N Vaghela told The Indian Express.

Of these total 476 units included roughly 70 hotels and remaining as residential and commercial units.

Vaghela said that no one was displaced as all the properties have been bought by the state government.

The district authorities will continue the drive in the next two weeks to clear the area which is expected to be opened for the public from December 1.

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“From December 1 onwards it will be like a maidan -except two buildings which has been kept as the project office -opened to public.

Executed by INI Design Studio in collaboration with Jones Lang Lasalle as part of the Ministry of Tourism’s Iconic Tourist Sites development the Somnath Corridor project focusses on enhanced access and connectivity along with redevelopment of temple precinct.

The temple is placed under a Z-plus security cover given the number of threats it has faced and its centrality to India’s politics. In January this year the centre celebrated the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv to mark a thousand years since the temple was first invaded vy Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026.

The corridor project proposes to enhance access and connectivity to the temple apart from developing it as a heritage site incorporating the Prabhas Patan museum. When completed, it is also expected to provide access to the beach.

“Despite an imposing 47 m high Shikhara or spire over its sanctum sanctorum topped by a 11.2 m high flag post, the view of the temple from the main approach road was unclear and cluttered due to the unplanned development of structures and irregular placement of hoardings; encroachments on the road”, says a note on INI Design website.

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Sardar Patel and Somnath

On the Diwali day of 1947 (12 November) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had visited the ruins of Somnath and “expressed his determination to rebuild the temple”, according to a government release earlier this year. The reconstruction, according to the note, “was undertaken with public participation and national resolve”.

The present temple was consecrated on May 11, 1951 in the presence of the then President Rajendra Prasad. When Narendra Modi was Gujarat chief minister, Sardar Patel’s 125th birth anniversary and the 50 years of reopening of Somnath temple were celebrated on October 31, 2001, at the temple premises with the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani in attendance.