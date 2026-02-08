‘Uniform recruitment rules for town planners needed across country’: Institute of Town Planners India president at 3-day Ahmedabad conference

The conference noted that schemes undertaken by the Gujarat Government for Sanand, Kalol, Savli, Hirasar and Bardoli are expected to significantly ease urban pressure on surrounding major cities. (Courtesy: ITPI)

The ongoing 74th National Town and Country Planners Conference in Ahmedabad has recommended a shift towards regional, transit-oriented and technology-enabled planning to address rapidly evolving urban and economic challenges.

Participants of the three-day conference organised by the Institute of Town Planners India (ITPI) at Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Urban Development and Housing Department of the Gujarat Government noted that metropolitan regions have the potential to transition local economies towards higher productivity growth when supported by appropriate institutional frameworks and long-term economic planning.

ITPI President Pradeep Kapoor reiterated his request for “uniform recruitment rules for town planners, the posts that should be filled only by qualified planners.” During the inauguration, too, he stressed the issue of different recruitment rules followed by different states.