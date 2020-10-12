Unidentified man booked for ‘rape’ of 6-year-old girl in Ahmedabad

As per a first Information report lodged at the local police station on Saturday, the man lured the two children on pretext of giving them toffee and biscuits and took them to an abandoned house, which is hardly a few metres from the girl’s residence.

Police have booked an unknown man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

According to police, on Friday evening, the child was playing with another seven-year-old girl child outside her house, when an unidentified man approached them.

The FIR further states that the accused took the girls inside the bathroom of the abandoned house located outside the house.

However, the seven-year-old girl managed to flee from the bathroom while the other child was stuck inside with the accused where the latter allegedly raped her. The accused also allegedly assaulted the two girls.

The FIR further states that by the time the child was able to leave the bathroom and reveal her ordeal to people, the accused managed to flee from the spot.

“The incident occurred on October 9 and we have lodged a case on October 10 after the Victim’s family submitted a complaint. The unknown accused tried to rape two girl children by forcibly taking them to an abandoned house,” said M L Patel, assistant commissioner of police, K division, Ahmedabad city.

“We have booked a case at Danilimda police station under Indian penal code sections 376 for rape, 354 for assault on a woman and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Hunt for the accused is going on. We are scanning the CCTV footage and forensic evidences,” the ACP added.

