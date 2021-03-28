Unidentified callers impersonate Bharuch MP in Ahmedabad, seek money from businessmen

None of the industrialists donated money suspecting the calls to be fake, police added.

Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava has submitted a complaint after unidentified persons, posing as the BJP leader, allegedly sought donations from at least 15 industrialists of Dahej and Jhagadia, for carrying out various religious activities, police said Saturday. None of the industrialists donated money suspecting the calls to be fake, police added.

According to the complaint, several industrialists and businessmen of Dahej and Jhagadia in the Bharuch district had called up Vasava or his office over the last few days to verify if anybody had called them seeking donations. Some industrialist and businessman, the police said, told Vasava that the caller had allegedly identified himself as the BJP MP.

The BJP MP on Saturday submitted a complaint to the Bharuch district superintendent of police with details like phone number, the date of call, and language used in conversation, and sought a probe in the matter.

“I personally know many industrialists and businessmen, and they all are aware of the way I talk with them. So, none of them paid any money. The callers were impersonating me and had used mobile numbers from other states to seek donations. I have also posted a letter on social media appealing to people to report to the local police station if they continue receiving such calls. The

last call was made to an owner of a company in Dahej on March 25,” Vasava told The Sunday Express.