‘Unhappy over Ashram revamp’: FIR after advocate ‘assaulted’ by Gandhi Ashram residents

Police have registered an FIR after an advocate, who is a resident of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad was allegedly assaulted by his neighbors who claimed that their pleas were not heard by the state government regarding the Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project.

According to police, Shailesh Rathod (45), an advocate practising at the city sessions court in the Bhadra area of Ahmedabad, is also a member in the committee for Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project.

Rathod has claimed that Thursday late night, a mob of 10-12 persons, who were all residents of Gandhi Ashram, assaulted him outside his house.

“On Wednesday night, a Gandhi Ashram resident Jignesh Parmar approached me and said that he was unhappy over the ongoing Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project. He asked me to intervene with government officials to make them understand his pleas. He further claimed that injustice was being meted out to him. He then threatened me saying that he will see me,” said Rathod in his complaint to Ranip police station.

Rathod added that on Thursday night around 11 pm, he arrived at his residence from Kheda. “As soon as I arrived at my residence, I was pulled out of my car and assaulted by a group of persons. I then somehow called police control room and sought help,” added Rathod.

Taking cognizance, police have booked Alkesh Parmar, Shardaben Parmar, Jitendra Jadav, Vashmika Parmar, Divyang Jadav, Bhanuben Parmar, Yagnesh Parmar and four unidentified persons under 323 for assault, 294b for obscenity, 120 b for criminal conspiracy, 506 for criminal intimidation and sections of the rioting in the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police official of Ranip Police Station told The Indian Express that no detentions in the case have been made yet.