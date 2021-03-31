Gujarat: Undertrial prisoner flees hospital as cops on watch ‘sleep’

Nikhil Donga, police said, ran an extortion network in Rajkot and his gang members have been booked in over 117 criminal cases.

AN UNDERTRIAL prisoner, booked under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act, managed to flee from police custody while undergoing treatment at GK General Hospital in Kutch’s Bhuj on Monday while the policemen on duty were allegedly sleeping. A manhunt has been launched by the police, while two policemen have been arrested for negligence on duty.

Police said Nikhil Donga, a Rajkot-based gangster booked in over 14 criminal cases of murders, attempt to murders, extortions and kidnappings, including the GUJCTOC Act, managed to flee from the ‘police prisoner’ ward at the hospital Monday morning. Donga, who had been lodged as an under-trial prisoner in Palara jail of Kutch Bhuj, was one of the four prisoners taken to GK General Hospital for oral cancer treatment on March 26, police said. Kutch Bhuj police, meanwhile, have arrested the police sub-inspector and Lok Rakshak Dal jawan who were deployed on duty at the hospital for Donga’s custody Monday.

Donga, police said, ran an extortion network in Rajkot and his gang members have been booked in over 117 criminal cases. In November last year, he and 11 gang members were booked under the GUJCTOC Act.

According to police, Donga’s escape was first reported around 5.11 am on Monday when PSI Ramesh Gagal, deployed on night shift at the hospital, informed the police control room that the criminal was missing from his bed.

“CCTV camera footages were checked and Donga was seen exiting the gate of GK General Hospital around 1.18 am on Monday with another man. Later, another footage showed hi, sitting in a car parked outside the hospital and fleeing. PSI Ramesh Gagal informed that he and LRD Jawan Rajesh Rathod were on night shift duty for Donga when around 11.30 pm on Sunday, an unknown person called on the mobile of PSI Gagal and informed him that he is a relative of Donga and will come to the hospital with juice and fruits for Donga. The unknown caller then asked Gagal if he should get something for him to eat. Later, two men arrived at the police prisoner ward to hand over juice packets to the policemen on duty to be given to Dongal. The two policemen claimed they then locked the ward door and slept off outside. PSI Gagal said both he and the LRD woke around 3.30 am and found Donga missing,” a complaint submitted by PSI Sahdev Chauhan of Kutch Bhuj said.

Police have lodged an FIR against Donga, PSI Gagal, LRD Rathod and two unknown persons under IPC sections 223 for escape from custody negligently suffered by public servant, 224 for resistance by a person to their lawful apprehension, and 225 for resistance to lawful apprehension of another person.

Kutch Bhuj police said they have sealed the district and formed multiple teams for a manhunt. Superintendent of Police of Rajkot (rural) Balram Meena has also been roped in for the case. “The accused gangster who fled from custody is being hunted by the local crime branch, special operations group teams of Kutch Bhuj police and Rajkot police. Today, we arrested PSI Gagal and LRD Rathod,” Saurabh Singh, SP Kutch Bhuj, said.