Undertrial found dead in Palanpur jail visitor’s room

An undertrial prisoner at Palanpur sub-jail in Banaskantha was found dead on Tuesday morning after which police have launched an investigation.

According to police, Vijay Devipujak (35), a native of Deesa in Banaskantha, was found dead in the visitor’s room of the sub-jail on Tuesday around 10.30 am. Devipujak was in the visitor’s room to meet a relative, after which he was found hanging from the ceiling fan using the clothes he was wearing.

Prison officials said that no jail staff was present inside the visitor’s room when the incident took place. Police said that Devipujak had been in the jail for two-and-a-half years in a murder case registered at Deesa police station. He was in judicial custody.

“The victim was left alone for 10 minutes in the visitor’s room. The body was sent to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for postmortem. We have launched an investigation,” said a senior police officer in Palanpur, Banaskantha.