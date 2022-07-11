scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Underpasses shut in Ahmedabad, district collector issues advisory

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 11, 2022 11:26:47 pm
People wade through a waterlogged street in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) closed the Parimal garden and Dakshini underpasses in Ahmedabad city  that were submerged on Monday and opened two floodgates of the Vasna barrage on Sabarmati, while district collector issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors.

In an advisory with 17 instructions for the people, District Collector Sandip Sagale asked citizens to call 108 or contact the district collectorate in case of emergencies. Those living in low-lying areas have been asked to be in contact with the district administration. People were also warned from visting the banks of a river, dam or coastal areas.

People have been asked to stay indoors to prevent being struck by lightining. They have also been advised not to tie up their animals and not to believe in rumours. The collector also advised people to charge the batteries of their torch and keep candles handy. People have also been asked to take special care of any pregnant women in their families.

According to the AMC, till 4 pm Monday, Ahmedabad recorded total rainfall of 364.29mm. As many as 78 complaints on water-logging, were reported, of which 75 were disposed of.

Maximum complaints were reported from the western zone (34) followed by the south-western zone (17) and southern (15) zones. Four complaints were registered about fallen trees and eight on dilapidated buildings.

Meanwhile, Gujarat High Court Chief justice Aravind Kumar asked a lawyer who suggested the court take suo motu cognisance of town planning following the heavy rain, to file a petition.

In his suggestion before the dvision bench of CJ Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri, advocate Bhaskar Tanna said, “This is a matter where town planning is not being done at the speed at which it (city) expands. This court had taken cognisance 22 years ago and steps were taken.  If some suo motu notice is taken…and I’m not complaining about yesterday…and if it can be monitored by an independent person, the city can go.”

The CJ responded, “We appreciate the concern you have expressed, that is what is expected of the legal fraternity also, but at the same time you can also file a petition…,” to which, the advocate responded in the affirmative.

