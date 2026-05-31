Under-construction ROB collapses in Gujarat, no casualty

The local administration and the police cordoned the area so that further damage could be avoided. (Express Photo)

A part of an under-construction railway overbridge (ROB) collapsed in Gujarat’s Anand district Saturday evening. However, no casualty has been reported in the incident.

The incident was reported around 7.30 pm on Saturday near Adas village, around one kilometre from National Highway-48.

“One pillar passage of the bridge has collapsed around 7.30 pm yesterday. We have called the railway authorities on the spot. And we have sought detailed technical report from them on why this particular portion collapsed,” Anand Prant Officer Mayur Parmar said.

Parmar informed that following the colloapse, the local administration and the police swung into action and cordoned the area so that further damage could be avoided.