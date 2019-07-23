Undelivered parcel bursts in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug post office

A parcel kept in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug Post office burst on Sunday night prompting teams of Fire Brigade, Bomb Squad and Forensic Science Laboratory to rush to the spot. It was controlled quickly by the office staff and no harm to life or property was reported in the incident.

“An undelivered parcel kept in the parcel wing of Shahibaug Post office fell down and burst. The staff present over there saw sparks and smoke coming out of it. No injury or loss to property has been reported,” said Niraj Badgujar, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4.

“One Alpesh Bhai from Anjar in Kutch district had sent the parcel to a resident in Jhansi but the latter had not received it. The parcel went undetected from Jhansi to Ahmedabad. The FSL team has stated that they found traces of substance used in the making of fireworks in the parcel. We will initiate legal action against Alpesh for sending banned substance through parcel courier system,” Badgujar added.

On Monday morning, teams of Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, Bomb Squad, Dog Squad and FSL reached the spot and carried out a thorough checking of the remaining items kept in the godown.

“No other suspicious substance was found. However, the probe is underway,” said a senior police officer. The parcel had returned from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh two days ago and it was kept in the ‘unclaimed’ section of the post office.