‘Uncontrolled air flow’ in ONGC well, no casualties

An incident of flue gas leakage was reported from a well at ONGC, Mehsana in the wee hours Friday. However, there were no casualties reported.

“No injury or medical implications has been reported. Nor any danger to life, property and environment exists due to the incident. The incident happened at ONGC well no, Santhal #377 near Kasalpura village of Mehsana district, around 1:00 am,” said an ONGC release.

“The well was flowing with minor traces of flue gas. There is no hydrocarbon in the air being blown out. The air was the same as that ONGC injects into the reservoir to recover oil from this heavy oil belt reservoir. All the necessary actions were being taken to contain the flow immediately,” it added.

An ONGC team was at the site, and the company’s officials “were in continuous touch with villagers and local authorities”. “A dedicated medical team has been equipped with air quality monitoring kits to mitigate any impact, ” the release said.