scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

‘Uncontrolled air flow’ in ONGC well, no casualties

"No injury or medical implications has been reported. Nor any danger to life, property and environment exists due to the incident. The incident happened at ONGC well no, Santhal #377 near Kasalpura village of Mehsana district, around 1:00 am,” said an ONGC release.

An ONGC team was at the site, and the company's officials "were in continuous touch with villagers and local authorities”.

An incident of flue gas leakage was reported from a well at ONGC, Mehsana in the wee hours Friday. However, there were no casualties reported.

“No injury or medical implications has been reported. Nor any danger to life, property and environment exists due to the incident. The incident happened at ONGC well no, Santhal #377 near Kasalpura village of Mehsana district, around 1:00 am,” said an ONGC release.

“The well was flowing with minor traces of flue gas. There is no hydrocarbon in the air being blown out. The air was the same as that ONGC injects into the reservoir to recover oil from this heavy oil belt reservoir. All the necessary actions were being taken to contain the flow immediately,” it added.

More from Ahmedabad

An ONGC team was at the site, and the company’s officials “were in continuous touch with villagers and local authorities”. “A dedicated medical team has been equipped with air quality monitoring kits to mitigate any impact, ” the release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...Premium
Tucked away in the heart of Kolkata’s Cossipore area lies the city’...
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-10-2022 at 03:25:55 am
Next Story

Uttar Pradesh | Draft industrial policy put up for public review, feedback: Govt

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement