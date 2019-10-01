Uncertainty over 2.8L degrees for external courses by Saurashtra University

The future of 2.8 lakh external students of Saurashtra University in Rajkot is hanging in balance with the state government claiming that the University Grants Commission (UGC) hasn’t declared the external courses offered by the varsity invalid, even as the commission’s Chairman D P Singh said that the matter would be examined thoroughly.

When asked on the questions raised over external programmes of the Gujarat universities, Singh, who was at Gujarat Vidyapith to attend a two-day national vice-chancellors’ conference as chief guest, said, “The issue of the external programmes run by the universities in Gujarat had been brought to our notice. I have to examine this in detail and necessary action will be taken keeping the future of students in mind. I would be able to comment after legally and comprehensively examining the case.”

However, Singh said that though he is told that these universities are running courses under their statutes or ordinance, he has to examine it thoroughly. “UGC makes certain regulations for standard maintenance. It has decided what should be the nomenclature of degrees but the course is decided by the universities as per the ordinance and after approval from the academic council. I am told they are running it as per their statues but I have to examine it.”

More than 2.8 lakh students have been awarded degrees for external courses since 2015.

While state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama met and discussed the issue with Singh on Sunday evening, the university Vice-Chancellor Nitin Pethani and principal secretary Anju Sharma also held a meeting with the UGC Chairman at Gujarat Vidyapith. The university’s former vice-chairman Pratapsinh Chauhan was also present at the meeting.

“The UGC chairman had clarified that they (UGC) have not issued any such instructions, but in case they find some irregularities they will inform the university. But so far no such communication has been made by them,” principal secretary education Anju Sharma told The Indian Express.