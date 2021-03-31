Unaided Colleges: ‘15% Ayurveda, homoeopathy & naturopathy seats to be filled as per Centre’s merit list’

Minister of health Nitin Patel stated in the house that as per the directions of the government of India, the state government has decided to fill 15 per cent seats in these unaided colleges on merit basis under the national quota, similar to what is being followed by medical colleges. (File)

With the passing of Professional Medical Educational Colleges or Institutions Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fees (Amendment) Bill 2021, a total of 889 seats in Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Naturopathy at unaided colleges will be filled on the basis of merit list prepared by the Centre.

Following directions from the Centre that Ayurveda, homeopathy and naturopathy colleges should be regulated for centralised counselling for admissions of undergraduate and postgraduate courses, the Amendment Bill was passed in the legislative house Wednesday.

Minister of health Nitin Patel stated in the house that as per the directions of the government of India, the state government has decided to fill 15 per cent seats in these unaided colleges on merit basis under the national quota, similar to what is being followed by medical colleges.

The Amendment Bill states ‘…it is considered necessary that 15 per cent government seats of the unaided colleges or institutions in the disciplines of Ayurveda homeopathy and Naturopathy should be filled on the basis of merit list prepared by the authority as may be designated by the government of India’.

This would mean that out of a total 2,340 seats in 30 Ayurveda colleges including government, grant in aid and private, 351 seats (15 per cent) would be filled under the national quota.

Similarly, 538 seeds in 35 homeopathy colleges would be filled under the 15 per cent quota. At present there are total 3,589 homeopathy seats in the state.

Thus, out of a total of 5,929 seats in Ayurveda and homeopathy colleges, 889 seats would be filled under this all India quota.

The health minister added that on the lines of MBBS colleges, fee of these ayurvedic, homeopathy and naturopathy colleges would be fixed by fee regulation committees.