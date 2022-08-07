Unaccounted cash seized from sub-registrar office, probe against 2 officials

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) began investigation against two officials after Rs 1.07 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from the sub-registrar office in Gandhinagar.

According to ACB officials, a surprise inspection was held at the sub-registrar office Saturday.

“We received complaints that bribe is being sought by officials at the sub-registrar office in Gandhinagar for verification and registration of documents by applicants. An inspection was held when we seized Rs 1.07 lakh cash from the office premises. The officials present were not able to give any satisfactory reason behind the cash. We have initiated an inquiry against Vismay Patel and Ghanshyamsinh Chavda, sub-registrars at Gandhinagar,” said a senior ACB official Sunday.