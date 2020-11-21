Unaccounted cash found from Talati office in Surat, ACB conducts ‘psychological profiling’

A team of FSL at the office of a Talati in Surat. (Express photo)

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) roped in a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team Friday for the psychological profiling of a crime scene in Surat after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from the office of a Talati. This is the third time when the ACB has conducted psychological profiling of a crime scene in the state and the first in south Gujarat, officials said.

According to ACB officials, a team of forensic psychologists and photographers along with videographers from the Directorate of Forensic Science in Gandhinagar reached Surat Friday morning to prepare the “crime scene” at the Talati office.

B J Sarvaiyya, the in-charge assistant director of ACB Surat zone, said, “On November 13, the ACB conducted a raid at the office of Hiralben Dholakia, a revenue Talati at Adajan village in Surat, and held the official and her intermediary, Kanti Patel, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a complainant. The complainant had earlier approached us stating Dholakia had demanded a bribe from his friend in exchange of registration of his ancestry documents.”

After the two accused were caught, Sarvaiyya said, an FIR was filed and the entire office of the Talati searched.

“During the search, we found a total of Rs 95,920 cash hidden behind the seat cushion of the Talati, in a drawer and a few other places. When questioned, the accused officer said that the money was for expenditure. However, her answer was not found to be sufficient… we then decided to call in a team from FSL, headed by Dr Hema Acharya, forensic psychologist and other legal advisors and photographers and videographers,” Sarvaiyya said.

During the crime scene psychological profiling, the FSL team clicks pictures and take videos of the entire crime scene, the ACB officer said. The footage is then studied by the psychologists to develop a sketch of the crime scene that helps the ACB to build strong technical evidence to prove the crime, Sarvaiyya added.

