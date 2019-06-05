Gujarat: Unable to bear child, woman ‘hangs self’; husband, in-laws held

A day after a woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Fatehpura area of the city on Monday, Warasiya police on Tuesday arrested her husband Sanjay Shinde, mother-in-law Sushila and sister-in-law Mangla Parmar for abetment of suicide.

Advertising

Initially, the Warasiya police had registered a case of accidental death on the basis of Sanjay’s statement that Tejal took the extreme step as she was depressed over the death of their pet dog.

However, on Tuesday, Tejal’s mother Vandana approached the police and alleged that she committed suicide because she was being harassed by her husband and his family as she was not being able to bear a child even after six years of marriage. In her complaint, she alleged that Sanjay used to abuse Tejal and kept on threatening her that he would marry another woman. Sushila and Mangla also abused Tejal and blamed her for not being able to bear a child, the complaint stated.

Tejal had allegedly told her maternal aunt about the continuous torture she was facing at her marital home.

Based on the complaint and statements of Tejal’s relatives and neighbours, the police has booked all three under IPC sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) and 498 (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty).