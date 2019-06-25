Una flogging victim moves court, seeks day-to-day trial

One of the victims of the 2016 Una public flogging case, Vashram Sarvaiya, has moved an application before a special trial court in Veraval seeking day-to-day proceedings in the case for a speedy disposal.

The special court of Judge B L Choithani, which handles cases pertaining to the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, completed hearing the application and kept it for order on June 28.

Sarvaiya’s lawyer Govind Parmar said the case was moving forward at a very slow pace. “We have moved the application on the grounds that nearly three years after the incident, the trial court has been able to examine only 36 witnesses,” he said, “There are more than 300 witnesses in the case. If the proceedings go on at the current pace, the trial may not end even after five years.”

According to Parmar, both prosecution and defence lawyers have opposed the application. “The prosecution has opposed the application stating that the court should ensure that the merit of the trial is not compromised, whereas the defence has opposed the application on the grounds that they are coming to the trial court in Veraval from Una, and it will be difficult for them to come to the court daily,” Parmar added.

In July, 2016, a group of self-proclaimed gau rakshaks from Una allegedly attacked seven persons of the Sarvaiya family of Dalits for skinning a dead cow in the Mota Samadhiyala village. The incident sparked a state wide Dalit agitation, leading to violent protests, following which an FIR was registered by the Una police on July 11, 2016. The Gujarat government handed over the investigation to the Crime Investigaion Department (CID), which filed chargesheets against the 43 accused.