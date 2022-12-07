UN special assembly to mark centenary of former BAPS head

The Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is all set to celebrate Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary at the UN in New York on Wednesday.

The one-and-a-half-hour-long special programme titled ‘The World is One Family: Life and Message of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’ will combine live speakers along with videos to showcase the impact of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life work.

Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, the Permanent Representative of India to the UN, is among the speakers at the event. The event will be live on December 8 between 2:30 am and 4:00 am IST, an official release issued by BAPS on Tuesday stated. BAPS has consultative status at the UN Econ-omic and Social Council which was granted in 2000.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations will be a global event with London’s Wembley Stadium all set to light its arch in saffron on Wednesday. The Westminster City Council will install a plaque of Maharaj at Victoria Tower Garden on the same day.

“While the Mayor of Toronto John Tory announced that the City of Toronto has declared December 7 to be celebrated throughout Toronto as ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centennial Celebration Day’, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, announced that on December 7, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be lighting the world-renowned Niagara Falls in red, white and saffron colours to celebrate the life and legacy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj,” the release added. In Canada, over 700 volunteers have organised the centennial celebrations titled ‘Param Shanti’ (absolute peace). “We need more like Pramukh Swami Maharaj to unite us, to integrate us,” the release issued by BAPS quoted Sanjay Kumar Verma, High Commissioner of India to Canada, as saying.