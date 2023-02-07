UN Mehta institute director RK Patel steps down, Chirag Doshi takes over

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC) honorary director and member secretary of its governing board, Dr RK Patel, stepped down from the post on February 6 after running the institute for over two decades.

Head of cardiovascular thoracic surgery department of the institute Dr Chirag Doshi has taken over as the new director, the institute announced on Tuesday.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said, “Dr RK Patel had been considering to prepare a new generation (of doctors). For long, he wanted (to resign) and after his resignation, the state government appointed Dr Chirag Doshi as the director.”

Dr Patel spent 21 years at the UN Mehta Hospital, which was formerly known as the department of cardiology of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, helping it take shape as facility that it is today. A source said that Dr Patel stepped down as his contract with the hospital ended.

The 72-year-old cardiologist has been a consultant to many top politicians during his decades-long career that began in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and has managed to establish UNMICRC as the go-to destination for politicians in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba was admitted to UNMICRC before she passed away in December 2022, with Dr Patel issuing daily bulletins on her health condition.

Former CM Vijay Rupani, too, was admitted at the institute when he contracted Covid-19 in February 2021, former deputy CM Nitin Patel was also admitted there in August 2022 following a fall.

According to a source, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to PM Modi have consulted Dr Patel who was also part of the Gujarat government’s Covid-19 taskforce of medical experts. In October 2022, Dr Patel was appointed member of a committee to prepare and design curriculum for professional courses, including medicine, in Gujarati language in line with the New Education Policy (NEP).

In 2010, an upgraded institute was inaugurated by then chief minister Narendra Modi. In 2020, a paediatric wing was added to the campus and was inaugurated by PM Modi. Patel is an alumnus of BJ Medical College.