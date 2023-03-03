University from UK to set up campus in GIFT City, says IFSCA

After Australia’s Deakin and Wollongong universities, a third university from the United Kingdom is also readying to set up its campus at GIFT City in Gujarat.

“At least three to four universities will come to GIFT City. I will not name them. A third university from the United Kingdom is also expected to operationalise their campus in GIFT City next year,” said Injeti Srinivas, Chairperson of International Financial Services Authority (IFSCA), the unified regulator based at Gandhinagar Gujarat.

“We are also getting many attractive inquiries from reputed educational institutions in the United States,” he said on the sidelines of an event held at GIFT City Friday where India Exim Bank listed its maiden USD one billion sustainability bond at India INX.

Srinivas said Deakin University is expected to set up its campus within the next six months in GIFT City. “The second university (Wollongong) will be faster than the first one. They may start their courses this year by October,” he added. Both Deakin and Wollongong are expected to sign agreements regarding their projects in GIFT City when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits India, next week.

These foreign universities are expected to build vertical campuses. “The postgraduate campus of London School of Economics is housed in a single building. So, these will be vertical structures,” he added.

“This will give a very big impetus. We will get high-end talent and several job opportunities will be created. Though these universities are not financial services, they will create a lot of multiplier effects. It will help develop a social life. A Singaporean official once said after office hours (GIFT City) becomes a ghost town. It will not be so,” Srinivas said.

Singapore High Commissioner in an interview to The Indian Express in April 2022 had described GIFT City campus as “ghost town” post-office hours. GIFT City officials have already travelled to the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to attract foreign universities.

Advertisement

Earlier while speaking at the event held at GIFT City, Srinivas, while referring to Australia’s Deakin University, said, “Yesterday we gave approval to the first foreign university to set up an international campus. It is a reputed university from Australia and is offering identical degrees which it is offering in Australia and it will be at a fraction of the cost. So Indian students will not only be able to access world class education within the country, but also be able to tap international employment opportunities.”